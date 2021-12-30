ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What’s up in the night sky? January Skywatching tips from NASA

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Up for January? New year, new Moon; midnight meteors; and Mars rises. January begins with a new moon on the 2nd. And that means...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Space.com

Skywatcher spots James Webb Space Telescope from Earth in telescope photos

Thanks to images from a robotic Earth telescope, you can now watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope travel through the final frontier. The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaborative effort decades in the making involving NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, launched in the early hours of Dec. 25. Four days later, on Dec. 29, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project spotted Webb traveling through space using a robotic telescope.
ASTRONOMY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Find a neat feature in the evening sky

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The moon will wane to last quarter on Sunday night. It’ll officially reach that phase at 9:24 a.m. in the evening but moon rise isn’t until after midnight so you’ll have to be out late if you want to see it. If you...
ASTRONOMY
Goldendale Sentinel

What’s in the Sky

Welcome to the New Year! While our January weather is normally cold and cloudy, the winter night skies are a wonderful sight when the weather does clear. If skies are clear and you have a good view of the western horizon, look for four visible planets low in the southwest after sunset on New Year’s Day. Bright Venus will be very low in the sky but should be nicely visible. Just to the left of Venus, little Mercury should be also visible. Above and to the left of Mercury, Saturn will be visible, about as bright as Mercury. And farther still to the left, higher in the southwest sky, Jupiter shines bright. Saturn and Mercury will not be as bright as the other two but will be brighter than nearby stars. Step away from the football games for a few minutes and check them out!
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

What to expect from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launch

On Christmas Day, NASA is gifting astronomers one of the greatest presents it can give by launching the most powerful space telescope ever created. Called the James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST, the space observatory is meant to be the successor to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope already in orbit around Earth. And it promises to completely transform the way we study the cosmos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Catch the Pleiades, a cosmic wonder, in the January night sky

Since January is usually a very cold month, it’s convenient that the night sky has a lot of bright stars and constellations making for quicker viewing on those frigid nights. The western horizon has the last of Summer’s constellations with Cygnus standing upright as night begins. The Great Square...
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

This Week's Sky at a Glance, December 24 – January 1

■ The line of Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the southwest at dusk continues to evolve. Venus, the lower right end of the line, is dropping away rapidly. And the whole line is sliding farther to the lower right. Meanwhile, Mercury down below is on its way up to pass Venus.
ASTRONOMY
WINKNEWS.com

Comet Leonard lights up the night sky this Christmas

Eighty-thousand years ago, Comet Leonard zoomed past Earth for the first time. Now, it’s lighting up the skies once again. Leonard is the most anticipated and dazzling comet of the year. It was first discovered by Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, earlier this year.
ASTRONOMY
Pioneer Press

Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope

If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!. You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled! I’ll get to some of the better telescope targets for that new scope of yours in just a bit.
SAINT PAUL, MN
El Defensor Chieftain

January Skies

This is a month of planetary changes. Both Mercury and Venus appear just above the western horizon during the first few days of the month. However, by the 8th, Venus will have disappeared having reached conjunction with the Sun only to appear just above the eastern horizon on the morning of the 10th. Mercury lingers and continues to rise above the western horizon nearing the planet Saturn on the 12th. After that it plunges toward the horizon heading for conjunction with the Sun on the 23rd. It reappears in the morning sky just above the horizon on the 30th.
ASTRONOMY
News19 WLTX

What to look for in the night sky this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With cooler and drier weather settled into the Midlands we have some very clear nights ahead here across area; perfect for looking up at the night sky!. As we go through Christmas week, a great constellation to look for will be Ursa Minor (better known as the Little Dipper). The constellation resembles a ladle just like its counterpart the Big Dipper. The constellation itself sits in the northern sky and is very easy to see. At the tip of the "handle" is the North Star (formally known as Polaris).
COLUMBIA, SC
almanac.com

Your Night Sky in 2022

The big “stars” of the planet world make several dazzling appearances throughout the next year, so let’s start with some of 2022’s planetary highlights:. Start looking now, on the next clear evening. There’s Venus, the Evening Star, still close to its absolute brightest as it hovers low above the sunset point in the fading dusk. Steadily-braced binoculars or any small telescope will reveal its crescent shape, now bigger yet thinner than anytime this year. It’s the best time to see it.
ASTRONOMY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Skywatcher’s Guide: The Treasures of Orion

January’s winter nights have many fine features that define them, but none are as iconic as the brilliant stars of the constellation Orion. . The constellation Orion is an evening apparition this time of year, meaning that its familiar three stars are visible high in the east after dinner and before bedtime at a civil hour. Any time after nightfall, take a few minutes to gaze upon stars that have been with people since the beginning.
ASTRONOMY
matadornetwork.com

Here’s how and when to watch the best 2022 night sky events

THIS LAST YEAR WAS our second collective year in a row of stress, health scares, stay-at-home orders, and general ennui that left most of us spending many of our days in sweatpants. Spending most of your time at home can make it feel like the entire world is limited to what’s inside the four walls of your house.
ASTRONOMY

