What’s up in the night sky? January Skywatching tips from NASA

Welcome to the New Year! While our January weather is normally cold and cloudy, the winter night skies are a wonderful sight when the weather does clear. If skies are clear and you have a good view of the western horizon, look for four visible planets low in the southwest after sunset on New Year’s Day. Bright Venus will be very low in the sky but should be nicely visible. Just to the left of Venus, little Mercury should be also visible. Above and to the left of Mercury, Saturn will be visible, about as bright as Mercury. And farther still to the left, higher in the southwest sky, Jupiter shines bright. Saturn and Mercury will not be as bright as the other two but will be brighter than nearby stars. Step away from the football games for a few minutes and check them out!

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO