Dallas Mavs Honor Local Educators For ‘Teacher Appreciation Night’

In a drastic change from what has happened in recent years, the Dallas Mavericks have actually been roughing up a few folks this season with their tenacious defense. It happened again Monday night at... Continue on to full article...
For years the Dallas Mavericks aggressively talked about playing some lock-down defense and how that transition would help get them to the next level. Nearly midway through this season, that big talk... Continue on to full article...
The Allen Americans were spared the long bus trip to Kansas City yesterday to play just one game but it was for the wrong reason. The game was postponed because of COVID protocol issues with the... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It wasn t a triple-double but, Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season high with 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89 on Monday night.... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0