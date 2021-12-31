ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Mike Smith: Tending twine Friday

Smith will get the starting nod for Friday's tilt in New Jersey. Smith...

Sportsnet.ca

Oilers list Smith and Nugent-Hopkins as day-to-day with undisclosed injuries

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Smith made his return to the lineup this past Wednesday after missing more than two months with an undisclosed injury. The 39-year-old struggled in both starts since returning and allowed a combined 10 goals. Edmonton...
nhltradetalk.com

Mike Smith Injured Again, Ilya Konovalov Will Play Backup for Oilers

Bad news rolled in for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and just head of their matinee game against the New York Islanders, as goaltender Mike Smith is listed as injured again. He’s been designated as day-to-day, but as Mark Spector of Sportsnet points out, “To be fair, that was his designation when he would go on to miss over two months of action earlier this season.”
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Puts up assist Friday

Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils. Nugent-Hopkins got back on the scoresheet in his second game back from a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 28-year-old helped out on the first of Kailer Yamamoto's two goals in the contest. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 26 points (14 on the power play), 71 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 30 appearances. While he's struggled to score, he's on pace to shatter his career high of 41 assists from the 2018-19 campaign.
Daily Breeze

Kings host the Flyers, another hot team, to start 2022

The Kings aced their final test of 2021 and will now confront a fellow Expansion Six franchise, the Philadelphia Flyers, as their first opponent of the New Year on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. On Thursday, the Kings dictated tempo and style against the Vancouver Canucks to halt their divisional rival’s...
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Tending twine Saturday

Campbell will protect the home goal Saturday against the Senators, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Campbell has posted a 3-1-1 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .909 save percentage through his last five performances. The 29-year-old played a relief role and saved all 10 shot attempts sent his way in the last Leafs' contest versus the Senators.
