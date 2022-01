KEEP SCROLLING: Robert Grant Photos: Downtown Grand Junction Businesses of Yesterday. If you stop and think about it, several of the business pictured above are still up and running. Most of these photos were taken in the 1950s. Almost 70 years later, many are still going strong. Sure, some have moved to new locations, but others, Quincy's for example, are right where they've always been.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO