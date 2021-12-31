ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CDC says ‘avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status’

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOufd_0dZW3lJE00

ATLANTA, Ga. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged travelers who are vaccinated and unvaccinated to avoid cruise ship travel due to a record-breaking COVID-19 surge across the United States. “Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 “spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high.” The travel health notice upgrade from level 3 to level 4 is a reflection of the increases in cases onboard cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant.

The CDC also mentioned that cruise ships are at level yellow on a color-coded CDC chart. “It is especially important that travelers who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, regardless of vaccination status,” the CDC added.

If travelers do chose to travel on a cruise, the CDC encourages them to receive the vaccine booster if eligible and to wear a masked in shared spaces onboard. For those who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days after their cruise travel.

After ships and tourists returned to the seas in late 2021, many new policies were introduced in an effort to tamp down the spread of Covid onboard: mandatory vaccinations, negative Covid tests and even daily PCR tests for all passengers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ship#Weather#Ktve#Kard#Omicron#Covid#Pcr#Nexstar Media Inc
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy