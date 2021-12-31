ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Hunters will soon be able to access 400 acres in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

WVNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New River National Park and Preserve announced an added area for hunting. Hunters will soon be able to access 400 acres in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Breakfast Buzz: New Year's Eve Festivities and...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: A closer look at Glaze's Ford/Smith and New River Gorge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridges are...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Hunting#Preserve
JustLuxe.com

Spirit, A Transformative Wilderness Retreat Coming Soon To Zion National Park

Set to debut its first phase in the Summer of 2022, Spirit will be situated on 1,100 acres, just one mile from Zion's east boundary. The first phase is expected to include seven Leaf Suites, miles of biking and hiking trails, an employee housing village and the aquaponic greenhouse, which will serve as the resort’s temporary dining and gathering space. This new transformative wilderness retreat is perched along the eastern slope of the Clear Creek Mountain range and will feature only 36 individual suites and four homesteads. Designed to evoke a connection to the natural beauty of Zion National Park, Spirit will be the first ultra-luxury resort in the region, set to open in its entirety in Spring 2023.
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

New River Gorge Updates Superintendent’s Compendium to Reflect New Hunting and Recreation Rules

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning January 1, 2022, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will implement changes authorized by the recent legislation that expanded the park and newly designated New River as a national park & preserve that affect hunting regulations. Additionally, the park has redesignated use of a park access road in the Gauley River National Recreation Area. The changes will be reflected in updates to the Superintendent’s Compendium found posted on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/superintendents-compendium.htm.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KMPH.com

Sequoia National Park opening up again soon

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (FOX26) — If you’ve been missing the Sequoia National Park as it’s been largely closed after the KNP Complex Fire, you should be able to visit again soon. State Parks wasn’t able to open access to the Giant Forest this...
LIFESTYLE
NebraskaTV

Kansas Forest Service revises acreage burned in wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Forest Service has revised down the number of acres burned in last week’s wildfires. The agency posted on Facebook Tuesday that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Bowhunter Tags a 200-Inch Buck in the St. Louis Suburbs After 5 Years of Hunting Him

St. Louis and its surrounding suburbs line the shores of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois rivers, and this confluence makes for some of the most fertile ground anywhere in the country. That ground grows some huge whitetail bucks. This is where retired police officer Brian Gailis, 53, hunts, combing the white oak ridges and tangled river bottoms, which are major travel corridors for rutting bucks.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter Tags Phantom 200-Inch Buck on the Family Property

Before daylight on a cold Dec. 6 morning, Lyndzee Rhine, 29, settled into a stand overlooking a draw on a 160-acre tract of hunting land in north-central Kansas. Rhine is the Outdoor Skills and Recruitment Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and she’s had plenty of deer hunting experience. But she’s never encountered a buck quite like the one she was about to see.
ANIMALS
Missoulian

Expert: Hunters, wolves can help slow spread of chronic wasting disease

Idaho’s most controversial predator could play a role in managing the spread of a deadly deer and elk disease, according to a leading research scientist. Margaret Wild, a professor at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, studied chronic wasting disease in Colorado for three decades before moving to Pullman in 2018 to head the school’s elk hoof disease research team.
WILDLIFE
lsonews.com

Joining the deer hunting fraternity

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 10 issue of LSON. Channing Boone loves her family but disliked that hunting was always a boys’ affair. “I was one of two girls in an extended family with 20 cousins,” Boone said. “We took care of the horses while the boys filled the feeders and hunted. I got to go on some rabbit and coon hunts but the deer hunting was left to the boys.”
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy