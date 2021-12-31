Hunters will soon be able to access 400 acres in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Set to debut its first phase in the Summer of 2022, Spirit will be situated on 1,100 acres, just one mile from Zion's east boundary. The first phase is expected to include seven Leaf Suites, miles of biking and hiking trails, an employee housing village and the aquaponic greenhouse, which will serve as the resort’s temporary dining and gathering space. This new transformative wilderness retreat is perched along the eastern slope of the Clear Creek Mountain range and will feature only 36 individual suites and four homesteads. Designed to evoke a connection to the natural beauty of Zion National Park, Spirit will be the first ultra-luxury resort in the region, set to open in its entirety in Spring 2023.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO