Kim Kardashian West forgot the world doesn’t revolve around her home in Hidden Hills and ruined the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home for some of her 273 million followers on Instagram. Considering the film already has over $1 billion in Global Box Office, a lot of people have already seen the movie, but many are still trying to stay safe from COVID-19 that don’t have the luxury of a home theater-like Kim. Plus, the internet doesn’t skip a beat when granted the opportunity to roast a Kardashian. Kim got special access to the flick to stream it in her home theater which adds an extra layer of hilarity because the studios have tried really hard to avoid spoilers. Before the movie came out they dedicated a whole post on Instagram encouraging viewers not to be “that person.” “NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments and start staying off social media today!” They wrote in the caption.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO