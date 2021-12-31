ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Get your taxes ready to file for the new year

WVNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the beginning of the new year rolls around,...

www.wvnstv.com

localmemphis.com

What you need to know before filing your 2021 taxes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Experts say that 2021 could be one of the most complicated years to file your taxes. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, says that between the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus check payments, the new child tax credit, and more, there's a lot to keep track of.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Do you owe the ‘dreaded’ alternative minimum tax? Read this before filing your taxes

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) made the alternative minimum tax (AMT) rules much more taxpayer-friendly for 2018-2025, and significantly reduced the odds that you’ll owe the tax. And if you do still owe the dreaded AMT, you’ll probably owe quite a bit less than before. That said, if you had lots of income in 2021, from capital gains or whatever, you might be exposed.
INCOME TAX
kxnet.com

Tax professional shares tips for filing in the new year

With the year coming to an end, one tax professional says he’s been getting a lot of questions lately about the child tax credit. The monthly payments went to millions of families across the U.S. starting in July through December, ranging from $250 to $300 a child per month.
BISMARCK, ND
#Now Is The Time
live5news.com

New Year’s Eve deadline to donate, get tax deduction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New Year’s Eve is the deadline to donate items to Goodwill and receive a tax deduction when filling out your 2021 taxes. It’s also Palmetto Goodwill’s busiest day of the year, according to the CEO. “After Christmas, people have all this stuff in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Ready to collect: New 3% hotel tax goes into effect Saturday

By Nancy Cook Lauer West Hawaii Today ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com | Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:05 a.m. The county tax forms are in place, new government employees are being hired and the hospitality industry is ready to begin what Mayor Mitch Roth calls the “unacceptable but necessary” step of charging guests at hotels and transient vacation rentals an extra 3% starting Saturday.
POLITICS
ZDNet

How to file your taxes if you received unemployment benefits in 2021

When tax season approaches, many Americans will face the prospect of filing their income taxes. For millions of people, this will include their unemployment benefits. Knowing how to file correctly will help you avoid a lot of trouble with the IRS. Let's take a look. Do you owe taxes on...
INCOME TAX

