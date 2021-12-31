ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mask and vaccine guidance for Charlotte-area colleges

By Cam Cooper
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlnGT_0dZW37HX00

Source: Portra / Getty

Johnson C. Smith University
Masks are required indoor except in private spaces.

Johnson C. Smith University is requiring all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

UNC Charlotte
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status

Beginning Jan. 4, anyone who is vaccinated and eligible for the booster but has not received one yet must participate in re-entry testing and ongoing mitigation testing until a booster shot is received.

Belmont Abbey College
Mask are required regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed in a personal office, residence hall or meeting space while alone or when six feet apart.

Belmont Abbey College doe not require vaccinations for faculty, staff or students.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fontane. (@richiefontane)

Catawba College
Only vaccinated people are not required to wear a face-covering on campus, whether indoors or outdoors.

Catawba College strongly recommends all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated but it’s not required.

Central Piedmont Community College
The college cannot advise on the vaccine.

Davidson College
Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated

Davidson College is requiring students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.

Johnson & Wales University
Masks are required following local guidence.

All faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

Livingstone College
Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its faculty, staff and students

Queens University of Charlotte
Required COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this coming academic year.

READ MORE, HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 The Block

Some Charlotte Universities Will Return to Campus Despite Covid

COVID cases may be soaring but many schools in Charlotte are planning to proceed with in-person classes during the spring semester. Universities such as Queens University and Johnson & Wales have implemented new vaccine and booster mandates for students and staff prior to returning. Students should check with their universities to determine if their university […]
92.7 The Block

UNC Charlotte Will Start Semester Remotely

While some universities in the Charlotte area have decided to continue in-person classes, UNC Charlotte announced today that they will start the spring semester remotely. UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber said that classes will be delivered online until Feb. 22. The university has also made changes to spring break. Spring break will remain a week long […]
92.7 The Block

Novant Health Launches Virtual Care Platform

With many health facilities in the area being packed due to COVID concerns, it may be hard to find available services for everyday health needs. Novant health has helped resolve this issue by launching a new digital health platform. The Novant Health Now platform allows patients to ask questions, seek expert support and receive real-time […]
HEALTH
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy