Mask and vaccine guidance for Charlotte-area colleges

Johnson C. Smith University

Masks are required indoor except in private spaces.

Johnson C. Smith University is requiring all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

UNC Charlotte

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status

Beginning Jan. 4, anyone who is vaccinated and eligible for the booster but has not received one yet must participate in re-entry testing and ongoing mitigation testing until a booster shot is received.

Belmont Abbey College

Mask are required regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed in a personal office, residence hall or meeting space while alone or when six feet apart.

Belmont Abbey College doe not require vaccinations for faculty, staff or students.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fontane. (@richiefontane)

Catawba College

Only vaccinated people are not required to wear a face-covering on campus, whether indoors or outdoors.

Catawba College strongly recommends all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated but it’s not required.

Central Piedmont Community College

The college cannot advise on the vaccine.

Davidson College

Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated

Davidson College is requiring students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.

Johnson & Wales University

Masks are required following local guidence.

All faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

Livingstone College

Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its faculty, staff and students

Queens University of Charlotte

Required COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this coming academic year.

READ MORE, HERE