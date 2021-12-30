ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Corner Conference girls basketball standings

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
valleynewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over. During the holiday break,...

valleynewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
flohoops.com

CAA Announces Postponements & Rescheduling of Conference Basketball Games

RICHMOND, Va. (January 1, 2022) – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the postponement of two upcoming men’s basketball games and the rescheduling of a women’s basketball game. The James Madison at Drexel men’s basketball game, scheduled for January 5, has been postponed due to CoVID-19 protocols...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Season
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewstoday.com

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 3

Shenandoah 2063 Red Oak 1790 - Peyton Athen led Shenandoah with a 374 series and 210 game. Shenandoah 2617 Red Oak 2372 - Alex Razee led Shenandoah with a 420 series and 224 game. Girls Basketball. Southwest Valley 50 Clarinda 49 - Amelia Hesse led Clarinda with 12 points. Boys...
SPORTS
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy