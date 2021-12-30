Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

Buick used to be a dominant force in American luxury motoring, but the brand hasn't been doing much in the US lately. Nevertheless, the products it does offer, like the Buick Enclave, are pretty sharply styled. Of course, these don't hold a candle to the amazing new concepts that the brand has revealed in other parts of the world. One of these is the Electra EV Concept, and follow-up sketches suggest that the brand is excited about the idea of a sporty crossover. Sadly, we've never been given any indication that the American market is going to get a production version of this machine, until now.

