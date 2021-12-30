ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

The 2021 Buick Envision is the second-generation of the China-made compact utility vehicle and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it is very much a Buick. File this one under “what took so long?” General Motors has applied for a new trademark...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Beautiful Buick Electra Could Be Coming To North America

Buick used to be a dominant force in American luxury motoring, but the brand hasn't been doing much in the US lately. Nevertheless, the products it does offer, like the Buick Enclave, are pretty sharply styled. Of course, these don't hold a candle to the amazing new concepts that the brand has revealed in other parts of the world. One of these is the Electra EV Concept, and follow-up sketches suggest that the brand is excited about the idea of a sporty crossover. Sadly, we've never been given any indication that the American market is going to get a production version of this machine, until now.
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

Trademark application hints at Ford Maverick Tremor

Certainly, one of the most interesting vehicles that Ford has revealed in a long time is its small Maverick pickup. The base Maverick can be had for under $20,000 and is good for 42 MPG in the city, thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain. While the hybrid engine is standard, a more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost is also available, but you give up the budget price and fuel economy.
CARS
Carscoops

Buick Trademarks The Electra Name, Does It Hint At Upcoming Electric Crossover?

Buick’s range in North America comprises exclusively of SUVs including the Envision, Encore and Enclave, but none of them is fully electric. This could change in the near future as the automaker filed a trademark for the Electra name in Canada, a move that could hint at a production version of last years’ fully electric crossover concept bearing the iconic name.
CARS
Motor1.com

Acura ADX Trademark Hints At Upcoming New SUV

A recent trademark filing hints at a potential new model coming from Acura. The ADX moniker, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was unearthed by Car and Driver and could be indicative of a brand new utility coming from the Japanese luxury brand. There’s not much information about what to expect from this new SUV, but there are two theories.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Electra#Buick Envision#Buicks#Vehicles#Fox News Autos#Ultium#Cadillacs#Chevrolet#Gmc
foxwilmington.com

Electric Chevy pickup and Hyundai 'droid' coming to CES

The tech world is flocking to CES this week — some of it virtually due to the COVID surge — and that includes several automakers showcasing their latest electric vehicles and new mobility solutions. Here’s what to expect from three major brands and a new American startup:
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Gets New Emperor Blue Metallic Color: First Look

The refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Cherry Red Tintcoat, Sage Metallic, and Emperor Blue Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Emperor Blue hue. Assigned RPO code GA0 and touch-up paint code WA-619D, Emperor Blue Metallic is the only blue hue...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

The Last Buick Grand National Built Has Only 33 Miles And It's For Sale

Few cars attain the mythical status enjoyed by the Buick Grand National. Based on GM's rear-wheel-drive G-body, the sinister black two-door was something of a sleeper back in the day, but that's partly why it became a legend. This particular car is literally the end of that era, and it will have a new owner in January 2022 when it crosses the auction block with Barrett-Jackson.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Tornado-Damaged C8 Corvette Stingray Units Spotted Prior To Being Crushed

Earlier in December, a series of tornados hit several states in the South and Midwest, resulting in widespread destruction and an estimated 88 deaths. The storms also affected the GM Bowling Green assembly facility in Kentucky, the exclusive producer of the C8 Corvette Stingray. An estimated 115 vehicles were damaged by the storms, and now, new pictures of those damaged vehicles have emerged.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy