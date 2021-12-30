No fans for Canadian national figure skating championships

Gold-medal contenders look to book their spots on the U.S. Olympic team in the most anticipated week of qualifying competitions, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week. The U.S. Olympic figure skating roster will be announced after the national championships in Nashville, where world champion Nathan Chen is the headliner. A committee will choose three men, three women, two pairs and three ice dance couples, considering results from the past year. The team usually mirrors nationals results, but not always.
