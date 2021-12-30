Jets' Wilson showing increased aggressiveness, leadership

On his show “Unbuttoned With Chris Simms”, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms delved into an interesting question from a fan: “Zach Wilson for Russell Wilson straight-up, who says no?”. Simms shocked many by taking the New York Jets as the team who says no. “Honestly, I’m gonna...
Looking to win their second game in a row and continue to finish the regular season strong, the Jets will host the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday, welcoming Tom Brady back to MetLife Stadium. Tampa Bay (11-4) has already wrapped up the NFC South, but they still have a lot...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away. From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career. The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Jets almost shocked the NFL. Gang Green entered MetLife as a 13-point underdog and had Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the ropes in the fourth quarter. But after all was said and done, the Bucs snatched victory from the Jets, 28-24. There was 2:17 remaining in the game...
Leading up to Sunday's game between the Jets and Buccaneers, the contest's premier (and historic) quarterback matchup had everyone excited. On one side was Tom Brady, who Jets head coach Robert Saleh called the "greatest that’s ever played the position" earlier in the week. Then, there's No. 2 overall...
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass to give New York a lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets hosted the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2. With 13;43 remaining in the first half, Wilson connected with...
Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson put together his most impressive performance of the season in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers. And almost walked away with an upset over the defending Super Bowl Champions. Wilson, who shares an Aug. 3 birthday with Tom Brady (22 years apart), finished 19...
The Jets, of course, weren't looking 17 weeks into the season ahead when the 2021 NFL schedule was released in April. But a lot of Green & White fans took a peek. Jan. 2, 2022. Tom Brady returns to the Meadowlands to take on the Jets. That day is here.
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a spectacular end on Sunday when he stormed off the field during the third quarter of the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the Jets. Videos from the stands showed an upset Brown having a conversation with Mike Evans,...
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
After leaving during the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown asked state troopers for a ride to the airport but was told “no,” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Laine also reported that Brown was not flying back with the team. Later,...
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
Comments / 0