Lakers Trevor Ariza is Questionable to Return Friday Alongside Other Updates

Some good news after another upsetting loss for the Lakers. It appears that Trevor Ariza could make a return soon. Ariza was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols alongside a few of his teammates a week ago. However, for Ariza, he was just coming off an ankle injury and after finally being able to play again, he could no longer be near the team. Ariza only played two games for the Lakers within this season until he was stripped away because he tested postive for COVID-19.

Now the Lakers have indicated that Ariza has cleared out of these protocols and will be listed as questionable for Friday night against the Portland Trailblazers.

Trevor Ariza is the defensive player that the Lakers need, and now with the addition of Stanley Johnson, things could begin to improve for L.A. It was also announced earlier in the week that Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore cleared protocols as well and should be ready to return.

Although, the Lakers are still dealing with multiple injuries ahead of their next game. Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, and Rajon Rondo will all be out. LeBron James is even still dealing with the abdominal injury that he suffered early into this season. For L.A., this season has been nothing but preparing for a new lineup. The Lakers have not been able to keep a consistent set of players available and that seems to be hurting them.

As the Lakers continue to get some of their players back, L.A. may finally have exactly what they need to win.