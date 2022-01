Metcalf caught six passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets against Detroit on Sunday. The Detroit defense just didn't have the secondary personnel to counter the size/speed threat posed by Metcalf, and he was the main pass-catching beneficiary on a day when the Seahawks scored 51 points. Metcalf's fantasy investors generally needed a game like this a month or two ago, but it's clear that his recent struggles were tied to Russell Wilson's finger injury. A formidable Arizona defense awaits in Week 18.

