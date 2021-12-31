ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Pittsburgh-Area Hospitals And Clinics Turn To Antibody Treatment To Fight Omicron Wave

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT71r_0dZVtVba00

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Local hospitals and infusion clinics have shifted to administering just one of the three monoclonal antibody treatments because the others are not as effective against the omicron variant.

It’s been extremely busy at Olympus Infusions in West Mifflin. The parking lot was full of patients all day Thursday. The clinic currently only has one of the three monoclonal antibody treatments, which is called sotrovimab and is reportedly most effective for patients with the omicron variant.

“There’s still a significant amount of omicron in the area. And with only one monoclonal antibody available to treat that it seems to be a much efficacy, we’ve pivoted our current infusions at the clinic to (sotrovimab),” Dr. Timothy Campbell, Olympus Infusions’ chief medical officer, said.

The clinic switched to just administering sotrovimab in the last week, and there is clearly a huge need for it.

“We just started it up in October. Our first infusions were like four a day, went to 15 and thought we were party animals. We’ve gone up now to almost over 200 a day and it’s been nonstop and it’s just growing as time goes on,” said Dr. Campbell.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,980 additional COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday.

UPMC is only using the sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment at its outpatient centers and emergency departments.

Dr. Erin McCreary, UPMC’s director of antimicrobial stewardship innovation and infectious diseases pharmacist, said when a new variant pops up, health officials do tests in a lab to see which antibody works best.

“We look at the virus and we look at the antibody and we see to what degree, we call it neutralizing — so what degree can it stop the virus from infecting yourselves. … with the omicron variant. The only antibody that seems to be effective at neutralizing it is sotrovimab,” Dr. McCreary said.

Dr. Campbell said the treatments being sent to them can change almost weekly. He said they aren’t getting as much of the sotrovimab as they’d like because of the available supply.

“There is not as much of it available as we would like. We are kind of at the hands of the Department of Health and how much they can provide for us. We’re still able to infuse 100 to 150 a day,” said Dr. Campell.

He said there will be more variants, which is why the clinic is ready for treatments to change.

Dr. Campbell said if you have COVID symptoms, get tested, and quarantine if you test positive. If you are high risk, vaccinated or not, set up an appointment to get the monoclonal treatment. You can do so here .

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

University Hospitals temporarily closes emergency department at Madison Health Center

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is temporarily closing the emergency center at its Madison Health Center due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Operations at the emergency department, including lab and x-ray, will be suspended until Jan. 17 as the health system reallocates staff to other UH Lake Health areas. Services like physical […]
MADISON, OH
WHEC TV-10

'It was hard for me to believe I was in a hospital in the United States': Patient recalls weekend in RGH emergency room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our local hospitals are at or over capacity and if you need care, you may be shocked at what you see inside. Strong Memorial, Rochester General, Unity and Highland Hospitals have all reached full ICU capacity. Overall, they’re running between 90-95% acute care capacity and a major contributing factor is that they can’t discharge patients who need long-term care because nursing homes aren’t accepting them due to their own staffing shortages.
ROCHESTER, NY
WDVM 25

Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic pauses treatment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations. To help reduce COVID-19 health workers in the area facilitated Monoclonal antibody treatments, which according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration defined as: Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens […]
FREDERICK, MD
abc27 News

UPMC begins administering COVID-19 prevention treatment, supply limited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has started to administer a treatment that prevents COVID-19 infection, but its supply is extremely limited. AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. UPMC received about 1/4 of the supply of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Pennsylvania received. The medical system is focusing on the immunocompromised. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘No Surprises Act’ Now In Effect, Protects Patients Against Unexpected Medical Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year rings in a new law. It’s called the No Surprises Act. It bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks — and that they did not choose. Consumers will be responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing in these situations. Patients will also not be in the middle of billing disputes between providers and insurers. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order putting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department in charge of implementing the law in the commonwealth. The governor calls...
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Local hospitals hitting breaking point as we head into new year

SAN ANTONIO - Our local hospitals are now hitting a breaking point. Doctors, nurses and elected officials are ringing the alarm bell after a Christmas surge of patients. Health officials are hoping to get a handle on the current COVID surge from the omicron variant. They just wrapped up a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WAFB

LDH: Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing the administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. LDH sites previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, recent data...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Summit Daily News

St. Anthony Summit Hospital changes which monoclonal antibody treatment it uses as other types prove not as effective against omicron

Within the past week, the omicron variant has taken over as the new dominant strain of the virus not only in the United States but also in Colorado. Public health officials are still working to learn more about the variant — such as how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes or how well vaccines and other treatments work against it — but as more data and information come to light, it seems some of the monoclonal antibody treatments aren’t as effective as they are against the delta variant.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Omicron variant spreading faster than expected, Oregon hospitals face major wave of patients

Oregon goes into the new year with the omicron variant of covid spreading faster than expected, setting the stage for record hospitalizations through January, according to the latest forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The forecast by Dr. Peter Graven, director of OHSU’s Office of Advanced Analytics, reversed course from a more hopeful report […] The post Omicron variant spreading faster than expected, Oregon hospitals face major wave of patients appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics presents “The Art of Healing”

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics presents “The Art. Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics hosted an open house on Dec. 9 in honor of the CAH&C photography contest reveal. The collection of photographs called “The Art of Healing” consisted of 36 photos selected out of over 200 photo submissions by local photographers. The community, along with winning photographers and their families, were invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a first-time viewing of the gallery. Each winner was recognized for their talents with a metal canvas print of their winning photos.
CARLINVILLE, IL
CBS Austin

Texas requests more COVID-19 testing, hospital staff, antibody treatments

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas is requesting more COVID-19 resources to help combat the surge of CoVID-19 cases brought on by holiday gatherings and the omicron variant. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Lone Star state requested additional testing sites, medical personnel and monoclonal antibody allocations from the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
