Oakland, CA

Oakland Officials Helping Open Warming Center at St. Vincent de Paul

 3 days ago

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The City of Oakland announced Thursday that it’s supporting operations at a warming center hosted by the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Community Center and Shelter.

The warming center opens Friday, Dec. 31 and will run until Monday, Jan. 3. Officials activated the center as they anticipate cold weather and near freezing temperatures over the weekend, which will put the city’s most vulnerable populations – homeless, elderly, children – at risk.

Thanks to the ten volunteers from the city, the facility will be able to open a second room from Friday through Monday morning. The second room can provide an additional 45 beds per night.

The County of Alameda is currently offering the following Winter Emergency Shelter Resources on its website .

For Information on accessing other shelters, transitional housing and other housing options in Alameda County, please call 211.

#Weather#Volunteers
CBS San Francisco

