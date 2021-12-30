ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested 'cheapest possible coffin'

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu departed a Cape Town cathedral...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 9

Stephen J
3d ago

Brilliant, why waste money on something you will never see in use. it's not like you care once your out in it. I've always said to bury me in an old shoe box, or a Honda, just something cheap and useless.

Luis Ruano
3d ago

wow what a request I guess that's how he felt about the world to ask for something like this I really can't explain it but best wishes

BBC

Desmond Tutu: Remembered by daughter as a 'hugger'

The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us." The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on Sunday aged 90.
Desmond Tutu
CBS News

Cathedral bells honor the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa

Johannesburg — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
fox4now.com

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's foe of apartheid, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent protests, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity. He was also a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage. Former U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Tutu as “a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama, a good friend of Tutu’s, said Tutu was “entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”
AFP

Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

South Africa's spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime. Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George's Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba placed his remains under an inscribed memorial stone before the high altar.
thecharlottepost.com

World dignitaries react to the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who earned a Nobel Peace Prize for his anti-apartheid activism, died Dec. 26 at age 90. Long before Nelson Mandela won his freedom from 27 years of imprisonment fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned the moniker “the nation’s conscience.”. White...
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
KRON4 News

‘Moral compass’: Requiem for South Africa’s Archbishop Tutu

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his Nobel Peace Prize-earning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin […]
Washington Post

What is aquamation, the burial practice Desmond Tutu requested instead of greenhouse gas-emitting cremation?

The ashes of the revered anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu were interred Sunday in a private ceremony in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. The Anglican archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who died Dec. 26 at age 90, had requested that his funeral not be ostentatious and that his body not be cremated by flame. Instead, Tutu reportedly requested aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, a water-based process considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
