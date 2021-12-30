ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you recently recovered from COVID, is it safe to drink alcohol on New Year's Eve?

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — If a person recently had COVID and tested negative before New Year's Eve, doctors warn against alcohol consumption. Doctor Michael Teng, who is an associate professor for the University of South Florida said, this is because your immune system is impacted. “Alcohol does a lot...

www.wtsp.com

