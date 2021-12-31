ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs seek AFC playoff bye, Bengals chasing North title

By BARRY WILNER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething we've come to expect is Kansas City closing in on AFC home-field advantage for the playoffs and the only bye. A win and the Titans losing to the Dolphins does the trick. As for the Cincinnati Bengals clinching anything but a high draft choice? Well, if the No...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
FanSided

Chiefs: More bulletin board material for Andy Reid to use for Bengals game

Andy Reid should have plenty of bulletin board material to use for the Chiefs game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Look, the Bengals are an intriguing young team coming off a huge victory over the Baltimore Ravens, in which they blew out their division rival. But are they the Chiefs? The defending back-to-back AFC champions? I don’t think so.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Jets#Giants#Chiefs#American Football#Afc#Titans#The Afc North
Yardbarker

Cut to the Chase: Bengals win AFC North behind Ja'Marr's career day

The Cincinnati Bengals are AFC North champions after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, 34-31, and it's largely due to a record-breaking day from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase, 21, had one of the best receiving performances in NFL history with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Daily Herald

Dolphins' streak-ending loss seriously dents playoff hopes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Miami Dolphins had been winning so much the playoffs seemed an inevitability in coach Brian Flores' third season. With one game remaining, the Dolphins now find themselves on the outside looking in and needing lots of help to revive their postseason chances. Tua Tagovailoa turned the...
NFL
Daily Herald

Titans clinch 2nd straight AFC South, beating Miami 34-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are dancing as back-to-back AFC South champs in a season when they lost the NFL's leading rusher at Halloween and have used 88 players - most ever in a non-strike season for the NFL. Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans...
NFL
Daily Herald

NFL Today, Week 17

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC North looked like one of the better divisions in football earlier in the year, but has descended into mediocrity with Pittsburgh (7-7-1), Cleveland (7-8) and Baltimore (8-8) hovering around .500. Cincinnati (10-6) clinched the division by beating Kansas City on Sunday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly hinted this will be his last season, which would make this his final game at Heinz Field. The Steelers have a slim chance to make the playoffs but would open on the road. Roethlisberger has never lost to the Browns at home in the regular season, going 12-0 - part of his 24-2-1 overall record against Cleveland. The Browns have lost three of four and were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver. Cleveland will have some key players - including DE Jadeveon Clowney, RB Kareem Hunt, C JC Tretter, LT Jedrick Wills and K Chase McLaughlin - back from the COVID-19 reserve list.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
138K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy