Tall Child Turns Kitchen Into a Nursery

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tall child holding a very much smaller child in a bun steamer? Ok, this is VERY CUTE! Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn turned their kitchen into a nursery and shared a sweet moment with their newborn son Malcolm...

www.vulture.com

justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
Harper's Bazaar

Madonna Matches with Her Boyfriend and Kids in Elf Costumes for Christmas

Madonna is getting festive with family this holiday season. Earlier this week, the pop star posted a Christmas video on Instagram. She was joined by four of her kids—David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 9—as well as her boyfriend, singer Ahlamalik Williams. The group matched in coordinating elf costumes and sang "Last Christmas" while decorating the tree and dancing.
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram. Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj.
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
fame10.com

Soap Opera Couples Who Will Reunite In 2022

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and The Restless (Y&R) fans have couples they despise and other pairings they root for. But unfortunately, whether couples break up or get back together is up to the writers, not the fans. The following is a list of twelve soap opera couples who we think will reunite in 2022.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
People

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Christmas in the Hamptons with Their 6 Kids: 'Our Love to You'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are spending quality family time this Christmas. On Friday, Hilaria, 37, shared several photos on Instagram from the family's festivities together in the Hamptons, featuring their six children — daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 8 months, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months.
HollywoodLife

Ree Drummond & Husband Ladd Rock Matching Christmas PJs With 4 Of Her Kids — Photo

The Pioneer Woman celebrated the holiday with her big family as they donned adorable, matching pajamas with snowmen on them!. Happy Holidays from The Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond shared an adorable family photo on December 25 to celebrate the festive season! Surrounded by her husband of 25 years, Ladd Drummond, and their children Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 19 and Todd, 17. Ree was all smiles as they posed on the couch together. The family couldn’t have been cuter in their matching snowmen pajamas! Ree and Ladd’s eldest child, 24-year-old daughter Alex, and her husband Mauricio Scott, were missing from the photo, but still got a shot out in the caption. “Merry Christmas, friends! (We miss you, Alex and Mauricio!!),” Ree wrote alongside the snap.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
