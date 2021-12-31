Tall Child Turns Kitchen Into a Nursery

The Pioneer Woman celebrated the holiday with her big family as they donned adorable, matching pajamas with snowmen on them!. Happy Holidays from The Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond shared an adorable family photo on December 25 to celebrate the festive season! Surrounded by her husband of 25 years, Ladd Drummond, and their children Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 19 and Todd, 17. Ree was all smiles as they posed on the couch together. The family couldn’t have been cuter in their matching snowmen pajamas! Ree and Ladd’s eldest child, 24-year-old daughter Alex, and her husband Mauricio Scott, were missing from the photo, but still got a shot out in the caption. “Merry Christmas, friends! (We miss you, Alex and Mauricio!!),” Ree wrote alongside the snap.
