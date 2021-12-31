ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets, and participated in his first practice of the season.

On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving practiced with the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season, and the clip of him back with the team is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.

SNY's Nets Videos posted a video of Irving back with the team at practice, and the video has over 500,000 views in a day.

Irving is seen getting shots up, and All-Star teammate Kevin Durant is also in the video.

The Nets are allowing Irving to be a part-time player and play in their road games.

Even without Irving they have been the best team in the Eastern Conference at 23-9 in their first 32 games of the season.

With Irving (even just for road games), their chances of winning an NBA title just got a lot better.

