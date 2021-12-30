ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Review: “…But To Connect”

By Claire Little, Executive Officer (In Charge of Radishes)
trekcore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Discovery wraps up the first half of Season 4 with “…But To Connect,” telling intertwining stories of existing connections strengthening, old connections falling away, and new connections being forged, and of the emotional landscape that underpins each of these circumstances. As Discovery prepares to...

blog.trekcore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Star Trek’ Pulled Off One of Its More Disturbing Episodes

Star Trek has spent nearly six decades building science fiction stories on the backs of contemporary issues. From racism to eugenics, the Final Frontier has found significant success threading its space-based adventures and action around socially relevant themes. But rarely has it tackled a subject as dark as terrorism, and with such unflinching conviction, like it did with the underrated Deep Space Nine episode, “The Darkness and the Light.” The episode debuted 25 years ago this week. Written by Ronald D. Moore (based on a story and pitch by future Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller), “Darkness and the Light” explores the past...
TV SERIES
Collider

Jonathan Frakes on Directing ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Picard,’ and What It Was Like Seeing ‘Galaxy Quest’ For the First Time

While everyone knows Jonathan Frakes for his work as William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, what you might not realize is TNG opened the door to his true love: directing. After paying his dues behind-the-scenes by studying how TNG was made, Frakes assumed a new role in the director's chair for Season 3's "The Offspring." With the success of that episode, Frakes was allowed to direct more episodes of TNG, followed by episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. After helming over a dozen episodes between the three series, Frakes landed his first movie: Star Trek: First Contact. From there he directed more movies (including Star Trek: Insurrection) and has spent the last decade and a half helming a number of TV shows including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Castle, Falling Skies, and many others.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adira
trekcore.com

New STAR TREK: PRODIGY Images: “Kobayashi”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns after a two-month break with the first of five more episodes — and today we’ve got new images from “Kobayashi” ahead of this Thursday’s debut!. As the Prodigy crew seeks to learn more about their starship after escaping the Diviner by...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Star Trek: Discovery’s future tech is now indistinguishable from magic – and that’s a problem

Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 follow. Without futuristic technology, there would be no Star Trek. Sure, the innovative stories and famous Kirk/Spock/McCoy axis had something to do with the show’s early popularity. But, if the Enterprise didn’t have transporters, warp drive and subspace communication, its original five-year mission would have floundered before it had even left Spacedock.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 release date changes the 2022 Star Trek schedule

2022 will see at least four different seasons of Star Trek airing. The Final Frontier is getting dangerous. In Episode 7 of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, “...But to Connect,” one character makes a drastic decision that will change the rest of the season in a huge way. The big moment also references a weapon last glimpsed in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection. It’s a game-changing cliffhanger made all the more dramatic because Episode 7 is the mid-season finale for Discovery, meaning the rest of the season won’t be seen until February 10, 2022.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Pluto Tv#Connect#Federation#Discovery#Ni Var
trekmovie.com

The Best Of Star Trek 2021

It is that time to look back and reflect on the year that was. 2021 may not have been the year we hoped for, but it had its highs, including in the world of Star Trek. The assembled editors and contributors of TrekMovie.com have taken a moment to celebrate what made 2021 all the better. So today we present The Best Of Star Trek 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mid-Season 4 Trailer Reveals More Action, New Aliens, And Old Friends

Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery was a surprise mid-season finale. And at the end of the episode, Paramount+ ran a promo for what is to come for the second half of the season when it returns on February 10. As per custom, TrekMovie has all the screenshots and our analysis to break it all down. The following moves some things around to group what looks like related shots together, and of course, there are some SPOILERS.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Listen: President Rillak Talks About Getting Earth Back Into The Federation In New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Log

This week, Paramount+ released an audio log on their Star Trek Logs on Instagram account, the first one from President Rillak of Star Trek: Discovery. Rillak’s “President’s Log: Supplemental” (voiced by Chelah Horsdal, who joined Discovery in season four) has her talking about the events of the mid-season finale “…But to Connect” and the galactic council she put together. She reflects on how shortly after becoming President of the Federation, she is doing “multi-Quadrant negotiations about the fate of our galaxy,” acknowledging it is “a lot.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Revenant’ Is A Fun And Exciting Horror Story

In the fall, Pocket Books wrapped up the Star Trek Lit-verse series of books set after Star Trek: Nemesis with the Coda trilogy, but that doesn’t mean they’re done with telling stories with TNG-era characters; last July’s Star Trek: The Next Generation: Shadows Have Offended was set during the events of the TNG series. And in December, they wrapped up 2021 with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Revenant, set during the events of the DS9 series. Like Shadows Have Offended, Revenant comes from a writer new to Star Trek, bringing a fresh voice to the franchise.
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy reunites several beloved Star Trek icons

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy “Kobayashi”. Many Star Trek series have had crossovers, but never before has one series crossed over four others. Star Trek: Prodigy took a bold leap in the latest episode, “Kobayahsi,” bringing several beloved characters to the bridge of the Enterprise-D. And though the episode was set partially in the holodeck, and the characters were holograms, it was still an incredible crossover.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy