Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? The future of season 4, season 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and also look to the future!. So where do things stand right now? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: Kelly Reilly talks Beth’s big move

There’s a good chance you knew already that the Yellowstone season 4 finale would be firing on all cylinders, but isn’t it nice to have more insight on that now?. Here’s what we can expect: More chaos surrounding the future of the ranch as John focuses in on potentially being Governor and what that could mean. His daughter Beth, meanwhile, is still a little more keen on the idea of revenge. John is willing to let it go since the man supposedly responsible in Riggins is behind bars … but will that stay the case if he learns someone else is responsible? We wouldn’t be shocked if we see Beth do a little more digging, and for there to be some revelations that come as a result of that.
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: A John, Jamie showdown (video)

This weekend marks the Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network, and it certainly feels clear now how intense things are going to be. For some more evidence of this very thing, take a look at the promo below! John Dutton is starting to understand more that the time has arrived for there to be a fight in Montana, and we think that this will exist on many fronts.
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: More teases on Phillip, Kate relationship

Moving into This Is Us season 6, we know that eventually, Kate and Phillip will be together. The larger question comes in how it’s going to come about. They work together, but from what we’ve seen, Phillip is hardly a ray of sunshine. In a lot of ways, he’s surly — remember that at first, he chastised Kate repeatedly before eventually coming around and seeing that she’s good at her job.
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 4: The next phase of Elsa Dutton’s story

Season 1 episode 4 is set to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend and oddly, there isn’t a lot of information out there about it as of yet. Why not share a few more details? It may be because of the series’ overall performance, but so far the streaming service is keeping their cards close to the vest.
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.
justjaredjr.com

'Dynasty' Season 5 Kicks Off With 2 Hour Premiere Tonight!

Dynasty is back TONIGHT (December 20) with the season five premiere!. The CW series returns for it’s next season on the network with a two-hour holiday themed event. In the first episode, “Let’s Start Over Again,” fallout from Blake’s (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign. In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown).
cartermatt.com

Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date: When’s it back on The CW?

After tonight’s two-episode Christmas-themed event, do you want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date over on The CW? Are we going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see the show back?. In the end, the unfortunate answer to the latter question...
cartermatt.com

The Orville season 3 spoilers: New photo, look to the future

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting for a really long time to see The Orville season 3 coming on the air. It’s been over a couple of years already! By the time the show actually premieres, more than three years will have passed since season 2 aired.
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 spoilers: More on Conrad’s romantic future

It has been made rather clear already that Conrad Hawkins’ romantic future is going to be a big part of The Resident season 5, not that this should come as much of a surprise to anyone out there. Take, for example, what we’ve seen already with Matt Czuchry’s character...
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, episode 8?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to have a chance to check out an incredible episode 8?. Given that we are getting close to the holidays, we of course understand if some out there are unsure if the show is sticking around the air or not. Here’s the good news, though: It is! Not only is there going to be a new installment tonight, but the show will continue airing through the holiday season — there are plans for another episode on December 26, which will be the penultimate one of the season.
tvseriesfinale.com

Dynasty: Season Six? Has the CW Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett, and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. Season five is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. There’s no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty.
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is everyone chasing joy?

From the beginning of New Amsterdam season 4, it was clear that joy was a theme for so many of these characters. After so much struggle, Max decided to seek it out by getting romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe — and also opting to move to London! It’s a big change that comes with huge ramifications, so we’ll have to see if some of that joy remains firmly in place for the remainder of the season.
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Reddington looks into Dembe

Today NBC released some official details about The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and this one seems to directly address the cliffhanger from earlier this month. Why did Dembe seemingly give Liz the letter prior to her death? If he did this (and it seems like he did), it represents him going directly against what Reddington wanted. Even if he had the best of intentions with this act, it would still be considered a direct betrayal and a tremendous hurdle to the two having any sort of relationship in the future. We’ve already expressed our concern that the show is going in a Mr. Kaplan 2.0 direction here, and we hope that they are going to surprise us.
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 premiere promo: The future of Nonnatus

Sunday night’s Call the Midwife season 11 premiere is right around the corner and at this point, we have a solid sense of what’s coming!. In the wake of the Christmas Special, it’s fair to say that Lucille and Cyril are well on their way to having a happy and prosperous future. Yet, is there also romance in the cards elsewhere? The promo below hints at some great stuff coming up for Trixie, even though nothing can be altogether confirmed in a few seconds alone.
tvseriesfinale.com

Charmed: Season Four; Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) Joins CW Series

Charmed is adding a familiar face to its cast for the upcoming fourth season. Per Variety, Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) is joining The CW supernatural series. Starring Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica, the series will add a new ‘charmed one’ played by Lucy Barrett during season four.
