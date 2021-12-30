ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Lions

By Seahawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks wrap up the home portion of the 2021 schedule vs. the Lions....

Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Lions at Seahawks

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks game at Lumen Field (4:25 p.m., Fox/97.1). ►James Hawkins: These aren’t the same Seahawks of years past. They’ll finish below .500 for the first time with Russell Wilson under center and they have more losses this season (10) than the past two years combined (nine). But the Lions haven’t won at Seattle since 1999 and it’s hard to imagine this depleted, battered bunch ending that streak, even if Jared Goff and D’Andre Swift are both back. They’ll manage to hang tough but will come up short in critical moments. Seahawks, 24-17.
seattle Seahawks

Update On Bobby Wagner & Other Injuries From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner came into Sunday's game having played every defensive snap this season, compiling a league-leading and franchise record 170 tackles on his way to an eighth consecutive Pro-Bowl selection. Against the Lions, however, Wagner saw that streak come to an end early in the game when he...
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions

The Chicago Bears will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New ...
Rashaad Penny
#Lions#American Football#Seahawks Insiders Podcast
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Prediction and Preview

Week 17's matchup between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears pits two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but one still has a vested interest in how the other finishes. The Bears (5-10) broke a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a come-from-behind win in Seattle while New York (4-11) dropped its fourth in a row, falling 34-10 at Philadelphia.
Seattle Seahawks
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) head into Lumen Field for a Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-10), and actually have a chance to win. Really. I know it sounds odd, with Seattle being the home of the "12th Man" and such. However, Seattle is nowhere close to the Super...
clevelandstar.com

Lions QB Jared Goff doubtful vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is doubtful to play Sunday at Seattle due to a knee injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. Goff missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Tim Boyle is expected to start in his place when the Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seahawks (5-10). It would...
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Although neither team is eligible for playoff contention, the Week 17 matchup definitely holds a lot of weight for both teams. The Lions have only two wins on the season, so their pride and the future of the franchise are on the line. As for the Seahawks, this could be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. Let’s take a look at my four boldest predictions for the NFC matchup.
atlantanews.net

2021 Week 17 Key Matchups: Seahawks vs. Lions

Taking a look at three key matchups that could make the difference in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. John Boyle. The Seahawks' final home-game of the 2021 season will feature a visit from the Detroit Lions, a team that has shown some fight late in the season despite being the last winless team in the NFL with a 0-10-1 start. Of late, the Lions have won two of their last four, beating a pair of playoff contenders, Arizona and Minnesota.
