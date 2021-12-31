Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Don’t expect a Jamie Batista appearance

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO