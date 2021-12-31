ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Don’t expect a Jamie Batista appearance

 3 days ago

We know that Dexter: New Blood has brought a number of surprises over the past several weeks — so what about Jamie Batista? Is there a chance we could be seeing Aimee Garcia sooner rather than later?. It’d be fun to see the Lucifer actress come back to...

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: A John, Jamie showdown (video)

This weekend marks the Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network, and it certainly feels clear now how intense things are going to be. For some more evidence of this very thing, take a look at the promo below! John Dutton is starting to understand more that the time has arrived for there to be a fight in Montana, and we think that this will exist on many fronts.
The Bachelor spoilers: See Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer on night one

There are a few things that are going to stand out about The Bachelor when it returns in one week’s time. Take, for example, the return of the iconic mansion! This is the first season in two years where the show is back in its traditional setting, but there are a few changes that you’ll notice.
Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 spoilers: Is Noah being bullied?

Season 23 episode 11 is going to be the second one airing in the new year, and it features a different sort of story for Olivia Benson. Does Mariska Hargitay’s character still have a case she is taking on with the rest of her team? Absolutely, but there’s also something a little more personal: Trouble for her son Noah. What’s happening to him at school? A big part of this episode could revolve around him being bullied and her trying to get to the bottom of it.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale theory: Could Harrison die?

It won’t be too long until the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrives on Showtime, so why not dive into some theories now? There’s a lot of interesting things to get into here!. We know that by and large, one of the general assumptions people are making...
This Is Us season 6 spoilers: More teases on Phillip, Kate relationship

Moving into This Is Us season 6, we know that eventually, Kate and Phillip will be together. The larger question comes in how it’s going to come about. They work together, but from what we’ve seen, Phillip is hardly a ray of sunshine. In a lot of ways, he’s surly — remember that at first, he chastised Kate repeatedly before eventually coming around and seeing that she’s good at her job.
Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.
‘Dexter: New Blood’: What Are Kurt Caldwell’s Motives?

Kurt Caldwell has been a thorn in Dexter’s side since the very beginning of “Dexter: New Blood”, but at least he was a subtle thorn. Now, it feels like all of Kurt’s secrets are being revealed at once, at least to the audience. Kurt’s carefully crafted disguise is slipping, now. How desperate will he get?
This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.
1883 season 1 episode 4: The next phase of Elsa Dutton’s story

Season 1 episode 4 is set to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend and oddly, there isn’t a lot of information out there about it as of yet. Why not share a few more details? It may be because of the series’ overall performance, but so far the streaming service is keeping their cards close to the vest.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 photo: First look at the finale!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is set to air on Showtime come January 9. Not only that, but there is also currently a possibility that it will serve as the series finale. Through “Sins of the Father,” we should get a good sense of what Dexter Morgan’s present fate truly is, and what it means for his future.
How Dexter: New Blood Is Already A Huge Winner For Showtime

When Showtime announced that it would be welcoming back Michael C. Hall for a new revival season of the mostly beloved killer thriller Dexter, it was initially viewed by fans as a means to make up for the highly maligned Season 8 finale that took the vigilante killer out of Miami. By all means, that was already a great motivation, but it thankfully wasn't the only good idea coming from showrunner Clyde Phillips. Not only are the new episodes winning viewers over by and large, but the Dexter viewership is bigger than ever, giving Showtime execs a lot to be thankful about.
Dexter: New Blood ratings reach a new high; more season 2 hopes

From the moment that Dexter: New Blood was first announced on Showtime, we knew that it was going to be a big-time hit. With that being said, it was still hard to expect that it was going to get stronger and stronger as the season progressed!. According to a new...
The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Reddington looks into Dembe

Today NBC released some official details about The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and this one seems to directly address the cliffhanger from earlier this month. Why did Dembe seemingly give Liz the letter prior to her death? If he did this (and it seems like he did), it represents him going directly against what Reddington wanted. Even if he had the best of intentions with this act, it would still be considered a direct betrayal and a tremendous hurdle to the two having any sort of relationship in the future. We’ve already expressed our concern that the show is going in a Mr. Kaplan 2.0 direction here, and we hope that they are going to surprise us.
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 spoilers: What is Jamie working on?

Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode poised to air on CBS in the new year, and it could be an interesting one for Jamie Reagan. So what’s going on here? Per the CBS synopsis, Will Estes’ character “introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.” What is this? We should admit that we’re not someone altogether knowledgeable about saluting rules. Why would this matter at all? It could be tied to some sort of strange sense of honor or respect. There may be some sort of code that he is trying to follow or reintroduce on the job.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 preview: Dexter fights for his life

As we prepare to dive into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 next weekend, one thing feels very clear: The title character is in danger. How did he get into this spot? Well, for starters, he underestimated just how dangerous Kurt Caldwell really is. Sure, h knew he’s a murderer, but he didn’t quite understand that he was also calculated and understood how to make people do what he wanted. He set up Dexter and with that in mind, he’s been able to make it clear now that he knows what really happened to his son Matt. Everything is a calculation. At one point, he may have wanted to kill Harrison as a measure of revenge; now, he may think that taking Dexter’s son away from him could be his next measure of getting back.
