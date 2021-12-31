Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Don’t expect a Jamie Batista appearance

As we prepare to dive into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 next weekend, one thing feels very clear: The title character is in danger. How did he get into this spot? Well, for starters, he underestimated just how dangerous Kurt Caldwell really is. Sure, h knew he’s a murderer, but he didn’t quite understand that he was also calculated and understood how to make people do what he wanted. He set up Dexter and with that in mind, he’s been able to make it clear now that he knows what really happened to his son Matt. Everything is a calculation. At one point, he may have wanted to kill Harrison as a measure of revenge; now, he may think that taking Dexter’s son away from him could be his next measure of getting back.
