NBA

Report: Cavs acquiring Rondo in trade with Lakers

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRajon Rondo appears to be headed back to the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers are working on a deal to send the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade, per The Athletic's Shams...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 11

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
FanSided

Winners and losers from Cavs trade for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers have benefited from one of the most overlooked yet valuable realities of good teams: 48 solid minutes of point guard play. Having two (or more) competent ball-handlers and play initiators is a must in the NBA, and with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio the Cavs were always led by a talented and capable point guard.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo a step toward fixing offseason mistakes, salvaging season amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers love Rajon Rondo. This really can't be overstated. LeBron James frequently monologues about his brilliance. He's often been used as a security blanket for Anthony Davis when James sits out as the lone Laker guard over the past three seasons to develop meaningful lob chemistry with him. Head coach Frank Vogel left him in the rotation throughout the entire 2019-20 season despite every shred of statistical evidence telling him otherwise because, as he frequently claimed, Rondo had "swag." James, Davis and Vogel all personally recruited Rondo back to the Lakers this offseason despite already having an overwhelmingly guard-heavy roster. Regardless of his (increasingly limited) value as a player, what can't be denied is that the Lakers genuinely valued Rondo's intellect and influence in their locker room.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Bring The Fireworks Against Portland

Finally, a stress-free Los Angeles Lakers victory!. Led by future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles closed out 2021 in style, besting the visiting Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena 139-106. The Lakers' total represented their season high in points scored. The Lakers shot an astronomical 55% from the field. LA also went 19-of-41 (46%) from three-point range. LA also got to the free-throw line seemingly at will, going 26-of-31 (86.7%) from the charity stripe. The Lakers also took care of the ball, coughing up only seven turnovers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear spot to improve roster; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio with veteran guard

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cleveland is sending Denzel Valentine to Los Angeles for Rondo, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers are reportedly expected to waive Valentine to create an open roster.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: LA's 2021 First Round Exit Ranked as Sixth Biggest Story of 2021 NBA Season

2021 was a challenging year for the Lakers. Injuries to their star players have been and continue to be a major storyline for the purple and gold. Their bid to win back-to-back championships was an abject failure. Unfortunately, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James were far from healthy for the Lakers first round playoff loss to the upstart Phoenix Suns in the 2021 playoffs.
NBA
Lakers Daily

ESPN insider rips apart Russell Westbrook: ‘Whatever your definition of a superstar is…Russ just isn’t that player anymore’

ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed with Jeff Van Gundy on his podcast whether or not Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook still warrants the label of superstar. “I think it’s just time to call a spade a spade,” Lowe said. “Russ is not a superstar, whatever your definition of a superstar is. And when I hear that word, what I hear is ‘could make an All-NBA team this year’ kind of player. Russ just isn’t that player anymore.”
NBA

