Report: Cavs acquiring Rondo in trade with Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cleveland is sending Denzel Valentine to Los Angeles for Rondo, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers are reportedly expected to waive Valentine to create an open roster.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO