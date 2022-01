Instagram is looking to bring the competition to TikTok next year by doubling down on video content. Looking ahead to 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter sharing some of the key focuses the social media platform will work on in the year to come, placing great emphasis on both video content and safety controls. On the video front, the executive says Instagram will “consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to grow that product,” no doubt learning from the massive success of TikTok and hoping to capitalize on that trend. On top of more promotion, the platform will also create new ways for content creators to monetize their work, hopefully drawing more quality content to the service.

