DT Quinton Bohanna added to Cowboys' injury report; WR Malik Turner upgraded

The Dallas Cowboys’ second injury report is out and they had one upgrade and one new addition.

One player sat out of practice, two were limited and three were full participants.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

DT Quinton Bohanna (illness)

Bohanna is a rotational player on defense. We will see if in the next couple of days he lands on the COVID list. That seems to be going around these days.

Limited participation

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), T Tyron Smith (ankle)

It was the second day in a row both were limited.

Both should be fine to play. They are simply maintaining the injuries.

Full participation

WR Malik Turner (calf), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), RB Tony Pollard (foot)

Turner was an upgrade after being limited Wednesday. Both running backs were full participants on Wednesday as well.

Cardinals' Thursday report

Did not participate:

DL Zach Allen (ankle)

RB James Conner (heel)

TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

Limited participation:

RB Chase Edmonds (back)

S Budda Baker (ribs)

C Rodney Hudson (illness)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

Full participation: