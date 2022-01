Four people are injured after a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall. Last-minute Christmas shoppers were locked down inside the Oakbrook Center Mall Thursday night as around a hundred police officers swarmed the area. Police say two people started shooting at each other in a corridor next to a department store. One of the injured is thought to be a suspect and is now in custody. The other three were apparently bystanders and the search is on for a second shooting suspect. See more, here from NBC5Chicago.

OAK BROOK, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO