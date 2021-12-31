AFC West rivals Chargers, Broncos face must-win situations

Early in the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert launched a 45-yard pass to Mike Williams down the left sideline to notch his 35th touchdown of the season. That score pushed him past Philip Rivers into first place in team annals for the most passing touchdowns in a single season. it also was the final dagger in the team’s convincing 34-13 win over the Broncos which keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive for another week.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO