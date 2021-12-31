ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant

By The Associated Press, KCCI-TV
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuC96_0dZVlNVK00

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing.

Job fair hosted in Newton for 700 soon-to-be unemployed TPI workers

The company had been Jasper County’s largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI’s field services operation will remain. The job losses were announced in October.

A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies.

Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. says unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he’s hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Newton, IA
Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Newton, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Plant#Ap#Kcci Tv#Tpi Composites#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
595
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy