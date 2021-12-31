ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms Saturday, then turning cold

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spots of patchy fog. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly at night. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): A 40% chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through. Turning cold in the evening. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out from 3 AM to 3 PM. Low: 67. High: 73. Wind: W 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Low: 26. Morning wind chills in the upper-10s to low-20s. High: 40. Afternoon wind chills in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start. Low: 25. High: 50. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few passing clouds. Low: 32. High: 58. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Cooler thanks to a dry cold front. Low: 54. High: 59. Wind: NW 15 mph.

