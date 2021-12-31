ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Young boy shot Wednesday evening dies, two men charged

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3fIY_0dZVk1Q400

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two men were charged after a Rockford three year old boy shot Wednesday died.

Rockford Police were called to a home on the 3300 block of Searles Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A three year old boy was found at the scene. He had been shot. The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three year old boy died Thursday morning.

He has not been identified.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued warrant for 19 year old London Banks and 18 year old Coreyeon Young.

Left: London Banks, 19 Right: Coreyeon Young, 18

Banks is charged with Possession of a Firearm and No Valid FOID. Banks is in custody.

Young is charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon. Young is still at large.

If you have any information the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Comments / 38

Maia
3d ago

and our prosecutor will lettem free, no trial. ah. the joys of living in a dummocRAT city, county, state and country where criminals have rights and victims have no voice.

Reply(1)
17
Steve Detlof
3d ago

yeah Democrats love criminals and hate the Constitution but the DEA in Winnebago county did not drop the ball when the 2020 BLM riots came to Rockford she stood for law and order and if it's the same woman I would hope she would put these men under the jail or let the family of the victim well you know

Reply(1)
15
twinkle toess
3d ago

This poor baby! This is so sad! My condolences go out to the family. This baby is no longer suffering. He is no longer suffering; he is now in a beautiful place.

Reply
7
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
