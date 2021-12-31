ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Some Android apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store could infect your phone with malware, so delete them

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aWk3_0dZVji3j00

No matter which device you connect to the internet from, you always need to be watching for scams. They usually come in the form of phishing emails, suspicious texts, or trojan-infested apps. Thankfully, if you stay vigilant, you can avoid most scams. But some are harder to avoid than others. For example, Samsung appears to be hosting a selection of apps on the Galaxy Store which could end up infecting your phone with malware. You might even have them on your Android right now.

Samsung’s Galaxy Store has a malware problem

Earlier this week, Android Police writer Max Weinbach called out Samsung on Twitter for distributing malware-laden apps through its mobile app store. While searching the Galaxy Store for the Hulu app, Weinbach came across a series of shady movie streaming apps:

Shortly after Weinbach tweeted about the problematic apps, Android Police started digging. The site found that the specific app pictured in the tweet is a clone of an old movie piracy app called Showbox. Several were available on the Galaxy Store earlier this week, but I could no longer find any of them on December 30th. Samsung might have taken action after reports began to surface.

According to Android Police, Virustotal revealed that one of the apps triggered nearly 20 alerts about clicker trojans, malware, riskware, and more. The apps also request permissions that they shouldn’t need, including access to the user’s contacts, call logs, and phone app.

Android Police reached out to Android security analyst linuxct for his thoughts on the matter:

A subsequent investigation revealed that ad tech in the app is capable of doing dynamic code execution — in short, while the app itself as it’s distributed may not directly contain malware, it can download and execute other code, which could include malware. Linuxct added that there are very few legitimate use cases for this functionality, and it could be weaponized easily. “So at any moment it may become a trojan/malware, hence it’s unsafe and thus why so many vendors flagged it in VT/Play Protect.”

Malware, piracy, and more

Beyond the fact that these apps might infect phones and tablets, Showbox was a major hub of pirated content. Presumably, the clone apps attempt to offer a similar service. These apps probably shouldn’t be available on an official app store, even if they are clean. Furthermore, the real Showbox app does not exist anymore. Android Police points us to a Reddit post from last March:

The app is down. At this present moment in time there is no evidence to suggest it is returning any time soon. If and when it does, an announcement will be made here. […] There are no legitimate alternatives bearing the ‘ShowBox’ name. Any and all websites or apps purporting to be ShowBox are fakes.

With all of that in mind, it’s hard to figure out why Samsung allowed the apps on the Galaxy Store. As often as we write about malware on Android devices, it’s disheartening to see Samsung falter when it comes to quality assurance. Needless to say, if you downloaded any suspicious movie streaming apps from the Galaxy Store in recent months, you should probably delete them. Better safe than sorry.

Comments / 6

Glenda Hunt
1d ago

Would be nice if the story had put the names of the apps at the beginning. I know the reporter needs to get paid but that's no excuse for wasting people's time.

Reply(3)
4
Related
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Store#Android Apps#Malware#Smart Phone#The Galaxy Store#Android Police#Twitter#Hulu#Play Services
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

287K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy