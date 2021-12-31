Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

The Buffalo Sabres have had some tough times on the ice, and their home isn't helping fans feel better about it. It’s been since the 2010-2011 season since the Buffalo Sabres last made the playoffs. They've finished last several times. They traded away the guy they tanked for in Jack Eichel. They Traded Ryan O'Reilly for a bag of pucks... though to be fair Tage Thompson is starting to look pretty good. Really nothing has been the same since Drury and Briere left.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO