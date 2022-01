The new decade has so far been nothing short of absolute hell on Earth, but hopes of a better 2022 and all around redemption are still shiny. The latest thing to look forward to, as it turns out, is a new Sky Ferreira album. Yes, this promise has been made every year since the release of her stellar debut record Night Time, My Time in 2013, but perhaps half a decade of teasing fans is what Ferreira needed before dropping the highly anticipated follow-up, Masochism.

