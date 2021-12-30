ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

New Year’s Eve 50+ Dance at Senior Center Dec. 31

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

820 W. Arapaho Rd. Admission: $5 per person;...

richardson.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosprings.com

New Year's Eve options offer concerts, dancing, comedy in Colorado Springs

After the last almost two years, you deserve to rouge up your cheeks, put on something sparkly and have a glass of something bubbly. New Year’s Eve is upon us once again, with plenty of festive options, from the fancy to the casual. And here’s hoping the evening will usher in a better-feeling, less anxious 2022. Cheers to that.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ELKS LODGE TO HOST NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE

The Brenham Elks Lodge will ring in the new year Friday night at a New Year’s Eve Dance. The dance will begin at 8 p.m., featuring entertainment throughout the night with the Risky Liver Band. There will be a celebratory champagne toast at midnight, and breakfast will be served with black eyed peas and cabbage.
BRENHAM, TX
oc-breeze.com

St Isidore Historical Plaza to hold New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance

Please join us in bringing in the New Year at St Isidore Historical Plaza in Los Alamitos. The New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday December 31st from 7:00pm until 1:00am. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm and the Dance starts at 9:00pm. This is a event for those 21+ years old.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
cascadiaweekly.com

New Year’s Eve with a boost

My sister is a cardiac nurse in Portland, Ore. Although her workspace is not technically a COVID-19 unit, the number of patients the hospital admits who are battling the coronavirus has turned it into one. My superstar sibling has kept working throughout the pandemic, but she’s growing weary of watching people of all ages die—especially when a vaccine now exists that could’ve likely saved their lives.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Senior Center
Cape Gazette

Dame Edna’s New Year’s Eve Party set Dec. 31

Milton Theatre will present Dame Edna's award-winning honorary understudy for an unscripted comedy event and a belly-busting good time at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31. Scott Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna and entertaining audiences since 2003. To learn more or purchase tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com or call 302-684-3038.
MOVIES
96.9 KISS FM

Don’t Want the Kids Awake Past Midnight? Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Discovery Center

If you need a great way for the kids to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to stay up past midnight, then the Discovery Center is the way to go. We all know how much energy our little ones have and we think they can make it to midnight on New Year's Eve. We've bought the sparkling cider, and the party hats and horns, but next thing, the kids are out like a light on the couch.
AMARILLO, TX
theprescotttimes.com

In The Game, Noon Year’s Eve Glow Dance Party!

This year the party is bigger than ever with a one-of-a-kind DANCE PARTY filled with music, games, smoke, lasers, and huge fun for kids of all ages! PLUS THE BALLOON DROP IS BACK! Join us on Friday, December 31st from 11 am – 1 pm for a NOON Year’s Eve party that will be an amazing way to kick off 2022!
THEATER & DANCE
KIMT

Quarry Hill Nature Center leads candlelight hikes on New Year's Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some adventurous folks in the Med City took in the final hours of 2021 surrounded by nature. The Quarry Hill Nature Center led a series of candlelight hikes Friday evening. Hikers were guided by luminaries over a groomed trail leading to the park's prairie house, where they were able to warm up around a bonfire and hot cocoa bar.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Morning Sun

Dance out the year at Casino New Year’s bash

To make up for the way the pandemic has limited our ability to travel these last two years, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is hosting a New Year’s party to let guests “Travel Around the World,” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Themed bars...
THEATER & DANCE
KRQE News 13

South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center hosts holiday dance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local seniors hit the dance floor on Tuesday to celebrate the holidays. The South Valley Senior Center held the event Tuesday morning for those 55 and older. The pandemic kept everyone from getting together last year, so people say it was a nice change. “The...
SOUTH VALLEY, NM
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston to Host New Year’s Eve Event at EOTEC on Dec. 31

The city of Hermiston is inviting the community to join in the New Year’s Eve fun at Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. A Parking Lot Tailgate Party gets under way at 3 p.m. in the EOTEC parking lot. At 5 p.m., the Festival of Lights opens for people to view the holiday display.
HERMISTON, OR
kwhi.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE AT HARMONIE HALL IN SHELBY

Harmonie Hall in Shelby is hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance Friday night to celebrate the coming of 2022. Doors to Harmonie Hall open at 7 p.m., and Southern Daze will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. A cash bar with setups will be available. Black-eyed peas will be...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
foxlake.org

Noon Year's Eve Family Dance - Canceled

Come welcome the new year with the Village of Fox Lake Noon Year’s Eve Family Dance. Come welcome the new year with the Village of Fox Lake Noon Year’s Eve Family Dance. This event will take place on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a countdown at noon to kick off the new years celebration.
FOX LAKE, IL
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Revitalization – Ball Drop New Year’s Eve – Second Street Plaza Dec. 31st starts at 7 pm

New Year’s Eve event from Tillamook Revitalization Association is still on – New Year’s Eve – December 31st from 7 pm to midnight. Come for family friendly fun. TWO LIVE BALL DROPS @ 9pm and Midnight. The ball will be dropped from the top of the fire truck ladder. Come bundle up and enjoy the tent on the plaza. Kids games, hot chocolate, games and prizes, karaoke with you blasted on the big screen, cup cakes, and sparkling cider toast with both ball drops. The New Year celebration is for families – looking for something to do with the kiddos – this is made for you. Be safe and come have a safe way to celebrate the New Year. Thank you to our sponsors on making a wonderful event for the community!
TILLAMOOK, OR
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy