New Year’s Eve 50+ Dance at Senior Center Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve event from Tillamook Revitalization Association is still on – New Year’s Eve – December 31st from 7 pm to midnight. Come for family friendly fun. TWO LIVE BALL DROPS @ 9pm and Midnight. The ball will be dropped from the top of the fire truck ladder. Come bundle up and enjoy the tent on the plaza. Kids games, hot chocolate, games and prizes, karaoke with you blasted on the big screen, cup cakes, and sparkling cider toast with both ball drops. The New Year celebration is for families – looking for something to do with the kiddos – this is made for you. Be safe and come have a safe way to celebrate the New Year. Thank you to our sponsors on making a wonderful event for the community!

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO