State superintendent asking parents to help limit school COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break — Chicago’s top educator says he’s comfortable bringing kids back Monday. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, some parents aren’t comfortable with the CPS approach. While none of the results of that mass testing effort are back yet, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is confident cases will be high, but kids will be safe coming back Monday. There are no changes to his back-to-school approach in Chicago, even as the teacher’s union and some parents feel the surge...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO