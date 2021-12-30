State superintendent asking parents to help limit school COVID-19 cases

Setting new daily infection records, Ohio surpassed 2 million confirmed and probable COVID cases to close out 2021 — with cumulative deaths creeping toward 30,000. One in every 400.7 Ohioans, or 29,447 of the state's 11.8 million residents, have now died as a result of the evolving respiratory illness discovered two years ago, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The virus' more lethal delta variant, which ushered a surge in hospitalizations and deaths in September, has been pushed aside by the more contagious — and, according to early scientific studies, less severe — omicron variant.
