For our final Interview of 2021 we sat down with none other than the UK's own Aitch on On The Radar today! The rapper who is currently gearing up to drop his debut album in 2022 stopped by the show today to talk about what he's been up to, how Pop Smoke had a huge impact in the UK, Giggs embracing him when he was coming up, wanting to be there for the next young rappers out such as A1 X J1 + more!

