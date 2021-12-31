Local business owner asks for community support as she recovers from being shot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The teenage daughter of a local business owner stepped in to help keep her family business running after her mom was shot just a few weeks ago and now, they’re asking for the community to help keep their business afloat.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve done a lot in sales throughout my adult years and nothing every felt as good to me as doing this,” said Sicerie Brooks, a local business owner recovering after she was shot earlier this month.

After overcoming homelessness years ago, Brooks launched her small business, Sielanah’s Savory Salsa earlier this through South Bend’s RISE program.

But, on December 11th Brooks was one of three others struck by gunfire, near Family Express and Movies 14 on Edison Road in Mishawaka, the injury left her temporarily unable to continue her passion.

“When this happened, it stopped me from being able to do anything physically and then Keturah picked up the baton and she just ran with it,” said Brooks.

Her 18-year-old daughter Keturah stepped up while Brooks was in the hospital for seven days and as she continues to recover.

“For gun violence to be this close to home and to know that I could have lost my mom and my best friend all in one you know it just didn’t sit right with me,” said Keturah. “I knew I had to show up. I knew that I needed to be dedicated to this because it meant so much to her, but also going through that it made me realize the passion I have for this family business.”

Brooks not only leaned on family for support, but on the community to help keep her dream alive.

“To see how far she has come in her business because you know we support each other all along the way and to think that a random act of violence like this could take it all away is just overwhelming,” said Joanne Cogdell, a friend of Brooks who also went through RISE Program.

“I’m grateful she doesn’t have to do this alone right now like I don’t know what it would have done, she may not have wanted to touch pico if I didn’t make it,” added Brooks.

Brooks sells her salsa at the South Bend Farmer’s Market and at Purple Porch, where they’ve started a fundraiser to help her get back on her feet.

Members of RISE are also helping her daughter keep things going, but if you’d like to also support Brooks and her small business you can click on this GoFundMe.