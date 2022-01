Antonio Brown effectively quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Week 17 clash against the New York Jets. The embattled wide receiver was seen removing his pads on the sideline and throwing some of his clothing into the stands. He then proceeded to gallop across the end zone, in the middle of a live play, while waving at the crowd and showing them peace signs. Brown was later photographed waiting for a ride outside of the stadium in street clothes, and FOX Sports’ Jennifer Hale reports that Brown was given a police escort to the airport in New Jersey after leaving the stadium.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO