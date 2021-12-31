ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Kings County Bookings

Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Jimmie Lee Love, 27. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, inflict corporal injury on...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop in Kings County leads to three arrests

Above (L to R): Nicholas Mason, Robert Lovest, Kristin Peterson | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A recent traffic stop in Kings County ultimately led to the arrests of three people on a variety of charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It began just after 12:30 AM on Friday,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Charleston Press

As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
YORK COUNTY, SC
People

Family of Murdered, Pregnant Laci Peterson Confront Killer Scott at Resentencing: 'Outrage Has Grown'

When Scott Peterson had his day in court on Wednesday, the family of his slain wife, Laci, had a lot to say to him. "For 19 years, their outrage has just grown and grown," a friend close to Laci's family tells PEOPLE. "And it was time to let it out. The hearing was like releasing some pressure that has been building up for a very long time. They got to look Scott in the eyes and tell him what they really thought of him — not that it was a surprise to him."
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Dui#Sex Abuse#Gbi#Adw
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Prosecutor: Nampa man who said he watched his roommate commit suicide will be charged in homicide

STAR, Idaho — New charges are pending against a 19-year-old man who told police he watched his roommate take his own life in a Star public park. Prosecutors said in a Tuesday arraignment that Dakota Honeycutt will be charged with homicide in the death of 48-year-old Kevin Hunt, who was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Hunter’s Creek Park Sunday morning.
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy