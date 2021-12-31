ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australian shares slip after six-day run but set for big annual gain

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for big annual gains on Friday even as the benchmark index slipped after a six-day winning run as investors turned cautious due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Daily cases topped 20,000 on Thursday for the first time in the pandemic as Australia grapples with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant after most states eased tough restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7,480.8 by 0017 GMT, with losses in banks and energy stocks outweighing gains in mining names. The index has risen nearly 14% this year following a pandemic-driven drop in 2020.

Heavyweight financials fell 0.8% but were on course to record their best week in four. National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp fell between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Miners rose as much as 0.5%, aided by a jump in Chinese iron ore futures. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group advanced 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks jumped 1.7% to their highest since Nov. 24, tracking gains in bullion prices, but were set for their first annual decline since 2013, down nearly 11%.

Northern Star Resources was up 2% on Friday, while Newcrest Mining advanced 1.5% to its highest since Nov. 22.

Technology stocks fell 0.2%, with EML Payments and Life360 Inc being the top losers.

Energy and healthcare stocks were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Major indexes on Wall Street closed lower overnight, retreating late in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% to 13,033.77 and was set for its first annual decline since 2011. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering...
STOCKS
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses on mainland property woes

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Monday, their first trading day of 2022 after marking the worst performance by any major global market the previous year, as fresh fears about the health of China's property market weighed on investor sentiment. ** The Hang Seng index...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.6% to hit a record high of 490.76...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Australian#Omicron#S P#National Australia Bank#Westpac Banking Corp#Chinese#Fortescue Metals Group#Northern Star Resources#Newcrest Mining#Eml Payments#Life360 Inc
Reuters

S&P futures near record high in bright start to year

Jan 3 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures neared record levels on Monday as equity markets looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers. Tesla's shares (TSLA.O) rose 6.7% in premarket trading...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar celebrates 2022 with gains amid positive new year mood

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against its major rivals as an upbeat market mood on Monday lifted European equities and government bond yields for the first day of trading of 2022. But with London, Europe's main FX trading centre closed for a market holiday, volume was...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Gold slips from six-week high on equities strength

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal’s safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,823.63 an ounce by 1131...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares start 2022 with strong gains on bank, auto rally

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1.5% in this year's first trading session on Monday as banking and auto stocks rallied despite a surge in the country's COVID-19 cases. At the closing bell, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 1.57% at 17,625.70 and the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with energy (.SPNY) — the best...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe open: Shares lower but Stoxx set for 22% gain in 2021

European shares opened the final session of 2021 slightly lower in thin volumes as traders and investors pondered a new year in the shadow of surging Omicron Covid cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.03% in early deals. Bourses across the continent were either shut or open for a half day. Frankfurt and Milan are shut today while Paris and London will close earlier.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks slip after six-day winning streak, Turkish lira slides

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Wednesday after six straight days of gains, with increases in coronavirus cases raising worries about the chances of a global economic recovery next year, while Turkey's lira gave back chunks of last week's historic rally. MSCI's index of EM stocks (.MSCIEF)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. The greenback was set for its worst week in four months while other...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares flat as banks negate gains in mining, tech stocks

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares swung between positive and negative territory on Wednesday, as losses in banks and gold explorers countered gains made by miners and technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was flat at 7,355.2 by 2344 GMT, after notching its best session in two weeks on...
MARKETS
Reuters

Czech manufacturing sentiment at four-month high in December -PMI

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing activity beat expectations in December, supported by a stronger upturn in production and new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday. The headline PMI rose to 59.1 in December, the highest in four months, from 57.1 in November, data compiled...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses fall as COVID-19 cases rise

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, although the Qatari index bucked the trend. In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) fell 0.3%, with Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) retreating 3.9% after the conglomerate said it had bought an additional 17% in developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) to take its stake to 29.8%. read more.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy