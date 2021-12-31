ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks host Lions in home finale with changes likely ahead

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Now that the chances of the postseason are gone,...

FanSided

Bobby Wagner: Why he won’t be with Seahawks next season

When asked about whether he had thought about being a part of the Seattle Seahawks long-term plans on Thursday, Bobby Wagner responded fairly simply, “…obviously there’s going to be some changes and whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”. Wagner has...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

This Sunday could very well be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. There’s a leaguewide feeling that Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks QB posted a video to his Twitter. “Home,” Wilson captioned the tweet. Noting how grateful he is and...
NFL
detroitlions.com

Lions at Seahawks injury report: Dec. 31

*Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday's game against Seattle due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Assistant Brian Duker and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will assume Pleasant's responsibilities on game day if he is unavailable. The team will provide updates on Pleasant's status as needed leading into Sunday.
NFL
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Lions at Seahawks

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks game at Lumen Field (4:25 p.m., Fox/97.1). ►James Hawkins: These aren’t the same Seahawks of years past. They’ll finish below .500 for the first time with Russell Wilson under center and they have more losses this season (10) than the past two years combined (nine). But the Lions haven’t won at Seattle since 1999 and it’s hard to imagine this depleted, battered bunch ending that streak, even if Jared Goff and D’Andre Swift are both back. They’ll manage to hang tough but will come up short in critical moments. Seahawks, 24-17.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions

The Chicago Bears will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New ...
NFL
FanSided

3 Seahawks who could be playing final their home game in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks will need to make changes this offseason to be better next year. But how drastic those changes are is the main question. Some key players will not be returning in 2022. And to be fair, they shouldn’t. Seattle is 5-10 for a reason: They aren’t good. For...
Field Gulls

Seahawks pile on the points, blow out Lions 51-29 to wrap up home schedule

The Seattle Seahawks (6-10) ended their home slate with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions (2-13-1). Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns, with three going to DK Metcalf. Rashaad Penny continued his hot streak with 170 yards rushing and two more touchdowns. D.J. Reed had a couple of picks and Ugo Amadi had his very first one.
NFL
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) head into Lumen Field for a Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-10), and actually have a chance to win. Really. I know it sounds odd, with Seattle being the home of the "12th Man" and such. However, Seattle is nowhere close to the Super...
NFL
atlantanews.net

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

It's looking like it will be Tim Boyle at quarterback for the Detroit Lions for a second straight week. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a lingering knee injury suffered in the Arizona game a couple weeks ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it was doubtful Goff would play Sunday in Seattle.
NFL

