The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases. Statewide, there were 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19. According to a news release, that is 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January 2021. NCDHHS said hospitalizations have increased by over 20% in the last three days with currently more than 22-hundred people hospitalized. That is the highest level since mid-October. Over 500 adults are in Intensive Care Units across the state. The daily percent of positive cases has increased to 22%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO