2021 Year in Review: Tragedy Strikes at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Cover picture for the articleSetbacks come part and parcel with most journeys. However, for Travis Scott, one of the most pronounced lows of his career brought with it tragedy too. On November 5, the rapper’s Astroworld Festival returned to NRG Park for...

AOL Corp

Dior cancels Travis Scott collaboration 'out of respect' for Astroworld victims

Fallout continues for Travis Scott, seven weeks after the deadly Astroworld festival. The rapper's highly anticipated collection with Dior is canceled, the fashion house confirmed on Tuesday. "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from...
hngn.com

Travis Scott Joins New Effort To Standardize Safety Measures at US Festivals After Autopsies Reveal Astroworld Concert Victims' Cause of Death

In the aftermath of the Astroworld crowd crash tragedy, Travis Scott joins a new initiative that will standardize safety measures at festivals throughout the United States. The rapper has been working with the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) on a plan to implement new safety standards, having recently filed motions to have hundreds of cases against him dropped.
Travis Scott Cactus Jack Partnership with Dior On Hold After Astroworld

Travis Scott's Catus Jack collab with Dior has been put on ice. Dior made it clear Tuesday the project between Travis and Dior's men's artistic director Kim Jones -- hawking Travis' Cactus Jack line -- would not be released in the foreseeable future ... and possibly never. Dior said, “Out...
Travis Scott Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Kylie Jenner Shows Support

Travis Scott has been completely absent from social media since the tragedy at Astroworld, which resulted in 10 deaths and 100s of injuries. Couples who return to Instagram together stay together. Travis Scott, 30, returned to social media just prior to the New Year – at the same time as his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24. In a post dropped to his Instagram page on December 31, 2021, Travis shared a black and white photo, showing only his profile and looking down towards the ground. In the caption, he wrote “Always <3.” Kylie – who is the mother of his daughter Stormi, 3, and pregnant with the couples’ second child, commented on his post with two hearts.
Travis Scott Backlash Continues After Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation and NRG Stadium are being sued by hundreds of Astroworld victims in a $2 billion lawsuit. Hundreds more are seeking litigation from the law firm. RollingStone reports that nearly half of families whose relatives were among the ten who passed away at the tragedy at Astroworld have denied Scott’s offer to pay for funeral costs, with many feeling that it is a publicity stunt as opposed to a sincere expression of personal responsibility and remorse.
The Independent

Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings and heartaches’ of 2021 as she wishes fans happy new year

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year while reflecting on the “significant changes” 2021 made in her life and its “many heartaches”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, which showed her clasping her hands over her growing baby bump.She wrote in the caption: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought but also the many heartaches it held.“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.“I pray this new year is...
CELEBRITIES
