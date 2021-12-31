2021 Year in Review: Tragedy Strikes at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has been completely absent from social media since the tragedy at Astroworld, which resulted in 10 deaths and 100s of injuries. Couples who return to Instagram together stay together. Travis Scott, 30, returned to social media just prior to the New Year – at the same time as his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24. In a post dropped to his Instagram page on December 31, 2021, Travis shared a black and white photo, showing only his profile and looking down towards the ground. In the caption, he wrote “Always <3.” Kylie – who is the mother of his daughter Stormi, 3, and pregnant with the couples’ second child, commented on his post with two hearts.
Comments / 0