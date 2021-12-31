ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: BSC Dean of Enrollment Management Karen Erickson

 3 days ago

Over the almost two years of the pandemic, a lot of us have had some downtime, allowing a good amount of thinking and reflection.

Some of that thinking involves one’s career, leading to perhaps a new career that could require more education.

For our Dec. 30 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed Karen Erickson, Bismarck State College’s dean of enrollment management.

We discussed what she’s seeing at BSC, popular new career paths, where to start and more.

KX News

North Dakota doles out $8.4M in state worker bonuses in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota spent $8.4 million this year on bonuses for some state workers, a record sum that was more than double paid out in 2020. A little more than a third of the nearly 9,300 state employees received the bonuses, including several from Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. The bulk of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tax professional shares tips for filing in the new year

With the year coming to an end, one tax professional says he’s been getting a lot of questions lately about the child tax credit. The monthly payments went to millions of families across the U.S. starting in July through December, ranging from $250 to $300 a child per month. John Saylor at CB Accounting in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Drew Wrigley announces bid for North Dakota attorney general

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley has launched a bid for North Dakota attorney general. The Republican said Thursday that he aims to fill the seat held by Wayne Stenehjem, who will not seek reelection next year. The 56-year-old Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001-09, and again from 2019-21. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wrestling: Watford City dedicating season to former teammate Coy Hepper

“It’s more about Coy watching over us and making sure that we do what we need to do,” Jon Matson, Head Wrestling Coach, said. Over the summer 14-year-old Coy Hepper tragically passed away. Coy was a rising wrestling star usually wrestling above his weight class. As a well known member of the Watford City wrestling […]
WWE
KX News

Sanford Health’s 2021 most popular baby names

As the year comes to a close, Sanford Health has released its list of 2021’s most popular baby names. The top five girl’s names are: 5. Olivia4. Evelyn3. Charlotte2. Emma and Harper tie1. Amelia…for the second year in a row. The top five boy’s names are: 5. Hudson, Leo and Owen tie4. Asher and Liam […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot AFB airman selected for prestigious SLECP

Minot Air Force Base SSgt. Theodore Banta has been chosen for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program, a prestigious program that allows enlisted members to commission through Officer Training School. Banta is from the 5th Communications Squadron and was chosen for this opportunity on Thursday. He’s the only airman across all six Air Force Global […]
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
KX News

Out-of-state visitors react to their first North Dakota winter

With daily temperatures near or below zero, some seasoned North Dakotans may be used to it — but that’s not the case for everyone. Chances are if you went outside today…you’ve seen snow. North Dakota is known for its unforgiving winters, with cold temperatures and even colder winds. Minot is full of people from all […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

After the storm: Delays, closings and lots of shoveling and plowing

Sunday’s heavy snow and wind gusts have delayed the normal start of the work week today. While residents in the region shovel out their sidewalks and driveways as city and contract snow plows open streets and parking lots, numerous businesses, churches and services have either canceled activities for today or delayed opening their doors for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Lack of laborers contributes to supply shortage of granite

Granite is used for monuments, bridges and more. Granite is also becoming harder to get, with shipping and supply issues. Those issues are affecting local businesses. However, Courtney Munch at Bismarck Marble and Granite says it’s not so much a lack of granite, but a lack of workers able to get it where it needs […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Dozens participate in First Day Hike at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

Despite the freezing weather, a crowd lined up at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to participate in the First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day. “Just getting people out the first day of the year, out hiking, getting to enjoy our awesome state parks, we definitely have […]
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

North Dakota animal rescue saves four puppies from cold

“In times like these where the weather is significantly cold, it’s bitter to you and I and to these animals. It’s even worse especially when they’re in unfamiliar territory or environments or even more so when they don’t have access to regular shelter food, fresh water,”Furry Friends Rockin Rescue Volunteer Terri Woo said. These cool […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Girls Basketball: Mandan’s post-play helping turn things around

Mandan’s girls’ basketball team is sitting right in the middle of the WDA standings after losing three games to start the season. The Braves have since turned things around averaging 72 points in their next two games. Head Coach Shaun Henderson credits some of the success to having a taller team this season, and the […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

ND Senate leaders serving last term look back on 2021 sessions, outlook for future

Several state lawmakers have recently announced their intent to seek re-election or retirement next year. That includes both the Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate, who won’t be running. Minority Leader Joan Heckaman won’t serve another term after redistricting eliminated her district. Looking back this year, she says she’s proud of the work Democrats […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

Somewhere You Should Know: North Plains Crossfit is more than just a gym

As thousands establish a New Year’s resolution, a dedicated group of fitness lovers applies that same concept year-round. “[It’s] a lot of fitness, a lot of heavy breathing, some curse words at me…” Bryce Broome, head coach at North Plains Crossfit said with a laugh. For the most part, that’s what you’ll find there. Despite […]
WORKOUTS
