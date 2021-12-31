ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What made you think I should be shot?’: Eric Swalwell posts chat with man who made online threats

By Dustin Gardiner
San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell took to social media on Thursday to reveal the name of a man who made online threats about harming him — and the congressman called the incident an example of how conservative commentators like Fox News host Tucker Carlson radicalize viewers and incite threats...

www.sfchronicle.com

The Independent

Man who threatened to kill congressman says he was radicalised by Tucker Carlson

A Canadian man who sent direct messages to a California congressman admitted in the messages that he was radicalised and driven to hate Democrats by US media figures on the right, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, a podcast host.Rep Eric Swalwell shared a lengthy exchange with a man he identified as Jeremy Marshall in a series of tweets on Thursday; in the messages, Mr Marshall opens by telling the Democratic lawmaker that he should be “shot” for allegedly committing treason.After being pressed on the issue at length by the congressman himself in private messages, Mr Marshall...
TheDailyBeast

Eric Swalwell Asked Twitter to Help ID Tucker Carlson Fan Who Wanted Him Shot

A far-right Canadian man sent a direct message to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Instagram and said he should be shot. So, to bring the man to justice, Swalwell tweeted for his followers’ help identifying him. In an eight-tweet thread Thursday, Swalwell shared screenshots of his conversation with the man, in which the user apologized to Swalwell once the congressman began to inquire about him (“to share it with law enforcement”) and said he didn’t mean what he’d said. The user—who shared his Instagram handle, name, job, and city, all of which Swalwell published—pointed to outlets like Fox News’ coverage of Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy as clouding his judgment. Swalwell said the exchange demonstrated Fox News’—in particular, Tucker Carlson’s—potential for worldwide brainwashing. “The lies from Tucker and others are radicalizing people across not just America but the world,” Swalwell wrote. “The lies are inspiring people to make threats of violence against lawmakers. Tucker & Co. know this. And that’s why they tell their lies. They want to incite the mob.”
Salon

Eric Swalwell shares private conversation with man who threatened his life on Twitter

Democratic California Congressman Eric Swalwell on Thursday managed to identify a social-media user who threatened his life after Twitter reportedly failed to help. "A man DM'd I should be shot," Swalwell wrote. "For my family's safety, I asked Twitter for help ID'ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson."
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
Deseret News

Anchors away as Fox and MSNBC personalities sign off

Fox News and MSNBC are the yin and yang of cable news networks; the former, conservative; the latter, liberal. But the networks shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other. Wallace, 74, announced Sunday...
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Rolling Stone

‘Not the Best Idea’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Regrets That He Went to Kenosha. The Right Doesn’t

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he regrets going to Kenosha, where he killed two people, the very trip that earned him praise as a hero from the right. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said Monday on the podcast You Are Here from right-wing media company the Blaze. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.” Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide after shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring one other during unrest at a racial justice protest last summer. Because both Huber and Rosenbaum served...
