ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized

By Cynthia Cook, Russ Weakland, Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkOwi_0dZVaQne00
Splashnews

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

The A-listers had split up way back in May 2011, after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 24. The divorce was a long and complicated ordeal due to “a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement” that was worth $400 million and was split between the two, according to TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDoTK_0dZVaQne00
The Schwarzenegger family (Splashnews).

In addition, another source close to Patrick and the family said that Patrick and the rest of the family “are very transparent with each other” and knew forever what the outcome would be. “Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them,” our source spilled. “He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLNLN_0dZVaQne00
The Schwarzenegger family (Shutterstock).

After the finalization of the divorce, HL spoke with another insider close to the family who shared that the former couple “moved on so long ago” that there wasn’t any “specific relief” that came with the separation. “They have been working with a private judge on all of it. Their family knows what has been going on and that part of their lives is over,” the source said. “They still respect each other, but now they will continue to have their own lives and that’s pretty much it.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack, 9, For Lunch With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla — Photos

Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4. Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall. There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Us Weekly

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Her and Chris Pratt’s 2nd Child Together, His 3rd

Another cutie for Chris Pratt! The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant with their second child together, his third, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, first became a father in August 2012 when his and then-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, now 9, arrived. The former couple, who wed in 2009, called it quits in 2018, and Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger, 32, that same year. The pair got engaged in January 2019, tying the knot in June 2019 in California.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Estranged Wife Maria Shriver Joins Katherine & Chris Pratt & For Lunch, 'Terminator' Actor Nowhere In Sight As Divorce Settlement Heats Up

Arnold Schwarzenegger was noticeably absent from a family outing that included two of his daughters, a son-in-law, a granddaughter and his estranged wife. Maria Shriver, 66, beamed as she joined Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, Chris Pratt, 42, their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, Pratt's 9-year-old son from his marriage to Anna Faris, Jack, and her other daughter, Christina, 30, for lunch in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arnold Maria Shriver#Hl#Tk#Tmz
The US Sun

When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?

IT’S official: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in June 2019, already have a 16-month-old daughter named Lyla Maria. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris have a 9-year-old son named Jack. When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?. The author,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday: 'We Fit So Perfectly'

Chris Pratt is celebrating his "wonderful" wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for her 32nd birthday. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

They may not have met in a little travel bookshop in Notting Hill, but Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are clearly a match made in heaven. The couple, who married in July 2002, share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and 14-year-old Henry. But how much do we really know about the hubby of one of the most famous women in the world?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy